Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, celebrate Dasehra

Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Dasehra with enthusiasm. Students captivated the audience with an engaging enactment of key scenes from the Ramayana, bringing alive the timeless message of the victory of good over evil. The celebration culminated in the burning of Ravana's effigy, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil. Principal Dr Mamta Goel remarked that Dasehra reminds us of the importance of truth, humility and righteousness in life. She encouraged students to imbibe the noble values exemplified by Lord Rama and practise honesty, compassion and integrity in their daily lives.

Advertisement