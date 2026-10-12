Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Indian Air Force Day with great enthusiasm, instilling the values of courage, patriotism and dedication among the students of Class II. The young aviators enjoyed an imaginative flight-themed activity, creating colourful airplane crafts, tricolour birds and pilot caps. Through heartfelt messages, they expressed gratitude to the brave Air Force personnel who tirelessly protect the nation and guard its skies. The children celebrated the strength and sacrifice of the nation's heroes. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated the enthusiastic participation and creative efforts of the students, making the celebration meaningful, joyful and patriotic.

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