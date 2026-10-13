Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula holds blood donation camp

Arya Yuva Samaj of the school organised a blood donation camp under the guidance of Principal Dr Mamta Goel. The event was attended by DAVCMC Vice-President Reena Rao, Chairman Anil Kumar Rao and other dignitaries. The camp aimed to promote compassion, selfless service and social responsibility. Parents, including several young couples, participated enthusiastically, resulting in the collection of 80 units of blood. Dr Goel appreciated the efforts of the organisers, teachers, parents and volunteers, emphasising that blood donation reflects the DAV ethos of serving society.

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