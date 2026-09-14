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Home / The School Tribune / Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrate Teachers' Day

Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrate Teachers' Day

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, celebrated Teachers' Day. A special morning assembly featured students enacting their teachers' roles, highlighting their dedication and responsibilities. The celebrations continued with a lively ramp walk, followed by a movie outing to DT Mall. Teachers enjoyed the movie 'Hanuman: Ansh' and a delightful lunch, sharing moments of camaraderie. Principal Dr Mamta Goel presented gifts to the teachers as a token of appreciation and extended warm wishes. She lauded their unwavering commitment and encouraged them to continue inspiring and empowering students with passion and dedication.

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