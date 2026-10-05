DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrates World Heart Day

Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrates World Heart Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

LKG-A of Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrated World Heart Day with enthusiasm and joy. The children learnt about the importance of the heart and how it helps us stay healthy and active. Through simple and engaging activities, the little learners explored healthy habits such as eating nutritious food, drinking plenty of water, staying active, getting adequate sleep and keeping a happy heart. They also learnt the importance of caring for and helping one another. The children were encouraged to take small steps every day to keep their hearts healthy and strong. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to follow healthy habits in their daily lives. She also shared valuable thoughts on staying active, eating wisely and spreading love and kindness. The celebration helped young learners understand, in a simple and meaningful way, that a healthy heart contributes to a happy and active life.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts