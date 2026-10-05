Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrates World Heart Day

LKG-A of Chaman Lal DAV Sr Public School, Panchkula, celebrated World Heart Day with enthusiasm and joy. The children learnt about the importance of the heart and how it helps us stay healthy and active. Through simple and engaging activities, the little learners explored healthy habits such as eating nutritious food, drinking plenty of water, staying active, getting adequate sleep and keeping a happy heart. They also learnt the importance of caring for and helping one another. The children were encouraged to take small steps every day to keep their hearts healthy and strong. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to follow healthy habits in their daily lives. She also shared valuable thoughts on staying active, eating wisely and spreading love and kindness. The celebration helped young learners understand, in a simple and meaningful way, that a healthy heart contributes to a happy and active life.

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