Chaman Lal school athletes win silver medals

Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, celebrated a proud sporting achievement as Class V-B students Vedant and Vedanshi won two silver medals each in the 100-metre relay race at the Chandigarh North and South District Athletics Championships 2026–2027, held in Chandigarh. The young athletes demonstrated excellent coordination, determination and teamwork, bringing laurels to the school. Their achievement reflects the importance of dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit. Principal Dr Mamta Goel congratulated the budding champions and appreciated their commitment, enthusiasm and teamwork.

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