Chaman Lal school students take part in road safety outing

An educational outing on traffic awareness and road safety was organised for students of Classes I and II of Chaman Lal Dav Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, providing them with meaningful learning through real-life experiences. The visit familiarised the young learners with traffic rules, road safety measures, traffic signals and responsible behaviour on the road. Through observation and practical exposure, students learnt how to cross roads safely, understand traffic signs and follow basic safety guidelines. The outing made classroom concepts more engaging and practical while encouraging discipline, awareness and responsibility. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated the initiative and encouraged teachers to provide experiential learning opportunities. The informative visit left students with valuable lessons on safety and responsible citizenship.
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