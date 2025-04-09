Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala
A ‘Talent Hunt Mysteries Unfold’ was organised at the Gurukul to motivate the new students to demonstrate their skills through unique way of introducing themselves and discover what they truly excel at. Their performances were appreciated by Principal Sonali Sharma, staff and students. Such activities go a long way in shaping up the personality of the young learners making them confident in facing challenges in life.
