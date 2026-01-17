Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, celebrate Lohri

Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, celebrated Lohri in the presence of Principal Sonali Sharma, Academic Head Samandeep Kaur and management member Rishab Jain. The students threw light on the importance of the day in English as well as Punjabi. The festivities continued with a soulful group song presentation by the students, filling the air with joy and harmony. The Principal shared words of wisdom, inspiring everyone to embrace the spirit of Lohri and spread happiness. The dignitaries, staff members and students offered sweets, peanuts etc. to the holy flames of the pious bonfire and prayed to the Almighty to fill their lives with the warmth of happiness.

