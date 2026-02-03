Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, celebrates Basant Panchami

Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, celebrated Basant Panchami along with Parakram Diwas, creating an atmosphere that blended devotion with patriotic spirit. The programme began with a traditional ‘havan’, symbolising renewal and seeking blessings for wisdom, discipline, and academic excellence. The teachers and the students participated with reverence, adding depth and serenity to the occasion. The observance of Parakram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was also a significant part of the programme. Tribute was paid to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, highlighting his courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Addressing the gathering, Principal Sonali Sharma extended her best wishes to the students of classes X and XII, encouraging them to remain focused and determined in their academic journey. As a symbol of motivation, pens and good luck message cards were distributed to inspire confidence and perseverance ahead of the forthcoming board examinations.
