Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, holds workshop

The Gurukul hosted a deeply transformative and enriching workshop on ‘Life Skills and Gurukul Traditions’ by Acharya Ashish, founder of Aatmonnati Kendra, Bhaddalna, Jind. His presence on the campus created a serene and thoughtful atmosphere. Students, teachers, and staff soaked in his insights, learning not only about life skills but also about ancient values that continue to hold meaning in today’s world. Aacharya conducted his sessions for all classes and the staff.