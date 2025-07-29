Chaman Vatika ‘Gurukul’, Ambala organises doctors' talk

The school, in collaboration with IMA Gulabi Pankh, Ambala City, organised a special Doctors' Talk to educate young girls about crucial aspects of personal health and hygiene. Renowned doctors, including pediatric dentists, pathologists, anesthesiologists, surgeons and gynecologists, led the session with expertise and compassion. The discussion focused on eye care, dental hygiene, menstrual health, and the importance of HPV vaccination, addressing topics in a simple and relatable manner. The doctors helped students clear their doubts and feel more confident about managing their personal health. Principal Sonali Sharma expressed her gratitude to the doctors for their valuable insights and efforts in empowering students with essential knowledge. The event had a profound impact on the young minds, encouraging them to take charge of their health with awareness and confidence.

