Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, organises painting competition

Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, organises painting competition

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
The Community Club of Chaman Vatika Residential Public School organised painting competition under Swachhata Hi Sewa, in which the first position was secured by Smriti, second position by Samiksha, third position by Diksha Rathore and Vidushi. A nukkad natak was performed by schoolchildren at Jharmari village to create awareness among people of the village regarding cleanliness. Awareness was spread among villagers through a rally. Students performed the activities enthusiastically and learnt good values. Principal Sonali Sharma flagged off the rally and motivated the students to serve the nation. Vijay Rattan (Sr Academic Coordinator) and Sonia Rikhy also guided the students and accompanied them.

