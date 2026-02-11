Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala witnessed the live telecast of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

The school witnessed the live telecast of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Students and teachers actively participated in the session, which focused on managing examination stress, effective time management and the significance of maintaining a positive mindset. The Prime Minister encouraged students to perceive examinations as a celebration of learning rather than a stressful experience. The Patron Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra conveyed his best wishes to students for their forthcoming examinations and appreciated the Prime Minister's initiative towards student well-being. He also motivated the students to remain focused, work hard and give their best performance in the examinations.

