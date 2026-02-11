DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala witnessed the live telecast of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala witnessed the live telecast of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:34 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school witnessed the live telecast of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Students and teachers actively participated in the session, which focused on managing examination stress, effective time management and the significance of maintaining a positive mindset. The Prime Minister encouraged students to perceive examinations as a celebration of learning rather than a stressful experience. The Patron Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra conveyed his best wishes to students for their forthcoming examinations and appreciated the Prime Minister's initiative towards student well-being. He also motivated the students to remain focused, work hard and give their best performance in the examinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts