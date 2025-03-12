DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Chaman Vatika Gurukul School, Ambala

Chaman Vatika Gurukul School, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
Girls of the school excelled in the International Social Science (ISSO) Olympiad conducted by the SOF. Students from classes VI to X participated in the SOF Social Science Olympiad. As many as 34 students of various classes were awarded Gold Medals of Excellence in the Olympiad. Yashika Singh of Class IX-W has bagged School Rank-1, Zonal Rank-3, Regional Rank-6, International Rank-8 and cash prize of Rs 2,500. She has also been awarded with Zonal Silver Medal and Gold Medal of Distinction. The teachers from the Social Science Department were also awarded Certificates of Appreciation for their guidance and support. Principal Sonali Sharma congratulated all winners and their teachers. She also appreciated the Social Science Department for their dedication and success.

