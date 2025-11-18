Chaman Vatika students shine at Rashtriya Chetna Ke Swar

Girls of Chaman Vatika Gurukul demonstrated their acumen in music as they clinched the most coveted positions at the district-level competition Rashtriya Chetna Ke Swar organised — first position in Sanskrit Group Song, second in Hindi Song Competition and overall first position through their euphonious presentations. The choir girls were selected for participating in the state-level competition organised at Vidya Bharti Sanskriti Sansthan, Kurukshetra. They were awarded with medals and certificates of participation at the state level. The winners were appreciated and felicitated during the school assembly. Tanishka and Lipika from Class XII were awarded the Best Student Educators for performing their duties well on Teachers’ Day. Principal Sonali Sharma appreciated the girls for their commendable performance and inspired them to continue excelling in various fields.

