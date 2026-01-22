DT
Home / The School Tribune / Chamba DAV bags medals in National Sports Meet

Chamba DAV bags medals in National Sports Meet

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:04 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Students of DAV School, Chamba, delivered an outstanding performance at the DAV National Sports Meet 2026, held at different venues across the country. The competitions were organised in wrestling at Raipur (Chhattisgarh), chess at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and basketball at Ranchi (Jharkhand). The young athletes of the school showcased exceptional skill, discipline and sportsmanship, winning several medals in wrestling and chess events. In the U-14 boys wrestling category, Divit (68 kg) clinched gold medal. The U-17 boys wrestling category witnessed an impressive medal haul with Harshit (80 kg) securing gold medal, Nitish (60 kg) winning silver, and Atharv (55 kg) bagging bronze medal. Continuing the winning streak, in the U-19 boys wrestling category, Kaukab (65 kg) and Adarsh (61 kg) both earned bronze medals. In U-14 boys’ chess, Shivam and Pranav won gold medals. In the U-14 boys’ basketball event, secured bronze medal. In the U-19 girls’ athletics, held at New Delhi, Shreya won bronze medal. The school management and principal congratulated the students and their coaches for their dedication and hard work, stating that such achievements reflect the school’s commitment to holistic education and excellence in sports.

