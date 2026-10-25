Chander Shekhar wins gold medal in relay race

Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Samrala has added another feather to its cap as star athlete Chander Shekhar clinched the gold medal at the state-level 4×400 m relay race competition. Shekhar’s stellar track performance showcased remarkable speed, grit, and elite sportsmanship, bringing immense pride to the institution. Following this historic triumph, the School Managing Committee congratulated the student. Additional Secretary Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Vice-President Harjatinder Singh Bajwa, Vice-President Dr. Parvinder Singh, and Principal Jaswinder Kaur praising his dedication and wished him monumental success in his future athletic career.

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