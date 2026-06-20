Chandigarh Football League held

Dikshant Football Academy, Zirakpur, delivered an outstanding performance in the Chandigarh Football League 2026 (Season 13), emerging as U-15 champions and finishing as U-13 runners-up. In the Under-15 final match, Dikshant Football Academy defeated St Stephen’s Academy 2-0. Star striker Aarav Kalkoti scored both goals and was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament, while Kriday Nagotra won the Best Midfielder Award for his exceptional performances. The academy also excelled in the U-13 category, where Akshit Arya was named Best Defender of the Tournament. Meanwhile, in the U-13 final, the DFA team finished as runners-up after a hard-fought match against St Stephen’s Academy, Chandigarh. Expressing their happiness, academy founders and head coaches Hardeep Singh Balhara and Navdeep Rajan, along with coaches Raman and Chirag, congratulated the players on their dedication, discipline and fighting spirit. They credited the success to the hard work of the players, the unwavering support of parents and the commitment of the coaching staff, and vowed to continue striving for greater achievements in the future.
- States
- Punjab
- {{!--
- Punjabi Tadka --}}
- Heart of Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Time Capsule
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Simply Haryana
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement