Chandigarh Football League held

Dikshant Football Academy, Zirakpur, delivered an outstanding performance in the Chandigarh Football League 2026 (Season 13), emerging as U-15 champions and finishing as U-13 runners-up. In the Under-15 final match, Dikshant Football Academy defeated St Stephen’s Academy 2-0. Star striker Aarav Kalkoti scored both goals and was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament, while Kriday Nagotra won the Best Midfielder Award for his exceptional performances. The academy also excelled in the U-13 category, where Akshit Arya was named Best Defender of the Tournament. Meanwhile, in the U-13 final, the DFA team finished as runners-up after a hard-fought match against St Stephen’s Academy, Chandigarh. Expressing their happiness, academy founders and head coaches Hardeep Singh Balhara and Navdeep Rajan, along with coaches Raman and Chirag, congratulated the players on their dedication, discipline and fighting spirit. They credited the success to the hard work of the players, the unwavering support of parents and the commitment of the coaching staff, and vowed to continue striving for greater achievements in the future.

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