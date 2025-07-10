DT
Home / The School Tribune / Chandigarh Public School, Baltana, becomes ‘Future Ready School’

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
The school is now officially a ‘Future Ready School’ in collaboration with Focalyt Future Technology Lab and IIT-Ropar. Students will be introduced to advanced learning in the future technologies — Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR). With this initiative, the school is committed to building future ready minds and empowering students with the latest 21st century skills.

