Chandigarh Public School, Baltana, observe Kindergarten annual sports day

Chandigarh Public School, Baltana, observed its Kindergarten annual sports day. The school campus was decorated with banners and balloons. The little champs were super excited. Games are essential for little kids' development, improving cognitive abilities like problem-solving and memory, boosting social-emotional skills such as cooperation and empathy and supporting physical health through activity and coordination. The winners were awarded medals by Principal Pooja Sharma.
