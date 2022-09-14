Charan Teja wins taekwondo medal

Charan Teja of Valley Public School, Panchkula, brought glory to the school by winning a silver medal in the third R Kay Taekwondo Cup Championship 2022 held at Pinjore. The Principal and the staff congratulated him for his achievement..
