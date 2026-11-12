Charity House wins basketball match

Holy Child School, Panchkula, organised an exciting inter-house basketball match for boys and girls, providing students with an excellent platform to showcase their sporting talent, teamwork and competitive spirit. In the girls’ category, Charity House emerged as the winner, displaying remarkable coordination, determination and sportsmanship throughout the match. The winning team comprised Harnoor Chaudhary, Angelina, Divyanshi Chaudhary, Aaradhya Kaushal, Anjali, Nidhi and Sejal Kanyan, who showcased excellent team spirit, agility and a never-give-up attitude, making the match an exciting sporting encounter. The school congratulated the winning team on its commendable performance and appreciated all the participants for their enthusiasm, dedication and true sporting spirit.
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