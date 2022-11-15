Cheated by Body, Led by Brain

He stepped out into the world, back straight head held high with youthful pride. He made heads turn with his sparkling wit, dazzled by his brilliant mind.

So lost were they in the captivating promise that simmered within, no one noticed the omens of ill to come.

When his step, once certain, began to slip, his foot refusing to stand firm on the ground. And when his words would spring as fast as thought from his lips, they got lost in the confusion of his tongue.

No one noticed, not even he!

Until that day he began to stumble. A terrible judgement was made upon his life, he was fated to live just two more years.

Condemned to have his command ripped fromhis will, from limb to limb, to have his body stolen cruelly away from him. But even in what seemed like the darkest depths of despair, a single ray of light shone like a beacon.

The one he loved stood steadfast as an anchor,

In an ocean of misery that threatened to sweep him away.

Together they swore to find an eternal love in the eternity that they couldn’t have.

He set to find an answer to the question of the beginning of the universe, for he did not want to think of the question of life's end.

He poured himself, heart, mind and soul, into the physics that was his beloved. Always grinning through his glasses, he bought science to the masses.

55 years with a disease, from black holes to aliens to the history of time. Nothing is impossible proved Hawking, the Man!

Paras Singal, Class XII, Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh