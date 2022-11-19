Chhat Model School, Chhat Bir (Mohali)

To mark the celebration of Children's Day, a special programme was organised. The students were made aware about the environment, pollution and climate change. They were also inspired to keep the environment green. A writing competition was also held and the winners were felicitated. This was followed by a cultural programme by the students. The participants were given certificates by Forest Extension Range, Mohali, in charge Balihar Singh. Block Officer Pritpal Singh, Forest Guard Navjot Singh and Jashanpreet Singh were present on the occasion.
Cambridge Global School, Thural
Children's Day was celebrated on the campus under the chairmanship of Surender Singh Jamwal. Different types of cultural and art activities were organised for the students. Director Tania Jamwal and secretary, the Saraswati Educational Society, Nitin Jamwal, wished the students on the occasion. Principal Sushil Awasthi appreciated the teachers for organising a wonderful cultural programme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him