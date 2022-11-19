Chhat Model School, Chhat Bir (Mohali)

To mark the celebration of Children's Day, a special programme was organised. The students were made aware about the environment, pollution and climate change. They were also inspired to keep the environment green. A writing competition was also held and the winners were felicitated. This was followed by a cultural programme by the students. The participants were given certificates by Forest Extension Range, Mohali, in charge Balihar Singh. Block Officer Pritpal Singh, Forest Guard Navjot Singh and Jashanpreet Singh were present on the occasion.

Cambridge Global School, Thural

Children's Day was celebrated on the campus under the chairmanship of Surender Singh Jamwal. Different types of cultural and art activities were organised for the students. Director Tania Jamwal and secretary, the Saraswati Educational Society, Nitin Jamwal, wished the students on the occasion. Principal Sushil Awasthi appreciated the teachers for organising a wonderful cultural programme.