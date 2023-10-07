Mahindra Chaudhry Zoological Park, Chhat Bir, organised a painting competition during Wildlife Weak. Students of Chhat Model School, Chhat Bir, Mohali visited the zoo and took part in the painting competition. After that the students went inside the zoo and enjoyed seeing different kinds of wild animals.
