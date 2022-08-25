Chhat Model School, Chhat (Mohali)

The school celebrated Independence Day on the campus. After hoisting the National Flag, pupils were told about the importance of the Tricolour. A cultural programme on patriotism was put up by the students. It ended with the speech of Principal Khushdev Kaur who appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students.
