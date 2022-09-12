Chhat Model School, Chhat, Mohali

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. Along with the teachers the students were also in a cheerful mood. The students of senior classes played ‘title’ songs for the teachers. The teacher acted according to the slips chosen by them randomly. Students presented a cultural programme. Principal Khushdev Kaur addressed the students. She gave a brief speech on the importance of the day and also threw light on the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...