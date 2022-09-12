Chhat Model School, Chhat, Mohali

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. Along with the teachers the students were also in a cheerful mood. The students of senior classes played ‘title’ songs for the teachers. The teacher acted according to the slips chosen by them randomly. Students presented a cultural programme. Principal Khushdev Kaur addressed the students. She gave a brief speech on the importance of the day and also threw light on the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.