Children's Academy pupils shine at CISCE national Athletics Meet

PTI

MUMBAI: Students from Children's Academy Group of Schools showcased their eathletic prowess at the CISCE National Athletic Meet 2023, held in Bengaluru. Shiven Vyas from Children's Academy Thakur Complex emerged as a star performer, clinching the gold medal in the 80m hurdles race. He also played a pivotal role in Maharashtra’s team victory in the 4 X 100m relay race, securing another gold medal. Further adding to the medal tally were Shaivi Mehta and Nitya Rawat. Shaivi won silver medal in the 100m hurdles event, while Nitya also won a silver medal in the hammer throw. From Children's Academy, Malad, Rikhav Gala clinched the silver medal in U-14 80m hurdles and Diyansh Joshi won the gold medal in U-14 high jump.

