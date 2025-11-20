Children’s Day celebrated

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, celebrated Children’s Day in its auditorium. The whole school wore a festive look and was decorated beautifully, conveying a warm and joyful message for the children. It was truly a special day dedicated to them. The students presented various entertaining acts and performances that filled the auditorium with excitement and happiness. They shared heartfelt messages for their teachers, expressing love, gratitude, and respect. Teachers and principal too participated enthusiastically and presented different performances for the students, making the celebration even more memorable. Principal, Kavita Atri and vice-president Amritpal Singh appreciated the students for their wonderful performances. They wished the children a very Happy Children’s Day and motivated them to be good students, responsible children of their parents, and proud citizens of the country.

