Children’s Day celebrated

The Primary Wing of DAV Public Primary School, Ropar, was abuzz with excitement and joy as it celebrated Children’s Day with a grand cultural programme and various fun-filled activities dedicated entirely to its students. The day began with a special assembly, where teachers took the stage to entertain their students, a delightful role reversal that brought roars of laughter from the young students. Children, dressed in vibrant casual attires. The highlight of the day was an inspiring address by Principal Sangeeta Rani, who motivated students to dream big and work hard. The celebration not only provided a day of unadulterated fun but also reinforced the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing environment that fosters the holistic growth and development of children.

