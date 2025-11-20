Children’s Day celebrated

Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated Children’s Day as students from play way to Class X enjoyed a range of fun-filled activities. Classrooms were filled with laughter during interactive games, thoughtful title-giving sessions by teachers and cheerful music and dance. The rhythmic beats and joyful dances created a festive atmosphere across the school. The campus came alive with joy as children actively participated in lively sports events and relaxing yoga sessions. These activities fostered teamwork, fitness, and a spirited atmosphere throughout the school. The celebrations reflected the students’ excitement, making the day memorable for everyone. Each room echoed with happiness as children engaged wholeheartedly in every activity. Adding to the delight, Principal Poonamjit Kaur graced the occasion and participated warmly in the festivities.

Advertisement