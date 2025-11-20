DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Children’s Day celebrated

Children’s Day celebrated

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
oplus_2097154
Advertisement

Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated Children’s Day as students from play way to Class X enjoyed a range of fun-filled activities. Classrooms were filled with laughter during interactive games, thoughtful title-giving sessions by teachers and cheerful music and dance. The rhythmic beats and joyful dances created a festive atmosphere across the school. The campus came alive with joy as children actively participated in lively sports events and relaxing yoga sessions. These activities fostered teamwork, fitness, and a spirited atmosphere throughout the school. The celebrations reflected the students’ excitement, making the day memorable for everyone. Each room echoed with happiness as children engaged wholeheartedly in every activity. Adding to the delight, Principal Poonamjit Kaur graced the occasion and participated warmly in the festivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts