Children’s Day celebrated

Edustar Adarsh School, Kalewal, celebrated Children’s Day. The event featured a vibrant line-up of performances by students from various classes, showcasing their talents in dance, song, comedy skit, poetry, etc. Energetic performances by students got everyone grooving. The celebration reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and joy in every child. The school buzzed with music, dance laughter and colourful decoration.

