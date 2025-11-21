Children’s Day celebrated

Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 5, MDC, Panchkula, celebrated Children’s Day. Students from kindergarten to secondary classes participated in a variety of fun-filled activities. A delightful puppet and magic show for the younger students created an atmosphere of excitement, while vibrant dance performances, poetry recitals, and speeches added charm to the celebration. Class IV students enjoyed a joyful picnic at Yavnika Garden, spending quality time with friends amid nature. Class V students visited the Bird Park, Chandigarh, where they explored different bird species and learned interesting facts. The day was truly memorable and enriching for all.

