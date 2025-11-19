DT
Children's Day celebrated

Children’s Day celebrated

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
GMHS, Sector 36, Chandigarh, celebrated Children’s Day by organising a vibrant cultural bonanza. The programme aimed to honour the spirit, creativity, and innocence of children while providing them a platform to showcase their talents. The event began with a brief introduction on the significance of Children’s Day and the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The school campus was decorated beautifully, creating a festive atmosphere for students and teachers alike. A variety of cultural performances, including group dances, solo songs, skits, and poetry recitation, was presented by the students. The highlight of the event was the special performance of tribal dance by tiny tots of Class II with their captivating attire which filled the children with delight and strengthened the bond between students and staff. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the colourful and energetic presentations. Interactive activities were conducted for different classes. Refreshment was distributed among all students. The programme concluded with motivational words from the school head, encouraging students to dream big and work hard.

