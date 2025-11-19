DT
Children's Day celebrated

Children’s Day celebrated

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
GP Public School, Baltana, celebrated Children’s Day with great joy and enthusiasm. The event began with delightful dance performances by younger students, followed by short poems and a melodious group song presented by children. To make the day even more special, sweets were distributed among all students. The celebration created a cheerful and memorable atmosphere for everyone.

