Children’s Day celebrated

GP Public School, Baltana, celebrated Children’s Day with great joy and enthusiasm. The event began with delightful dance performances by younger students, followed by short poems and a melodious group song presented by children. To make the day even more special, sweets were distributed among all students. The celebration created a cheerful and memorable atmosphere for everyone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement