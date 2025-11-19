Children's Day celebrations at Aryakulam, Nilokheri, were a heart-warming event, featuring a special musical performance by music teacher Kartik and students. Kartik also delivered a captivating solo performance, adding to the charm. Teachers motivated students with inspiring words, while Principal Dinesh Kumar encouraged them to aim high and work towards big goals. The event concluded with Shanti Path, leaving students with joyful memories and a renewed sense of purpose.

Advertisement