Children’s Day celebrated

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, celebrated Children’s Day. The campus was filled with cheerful smiles as the day began with a special morning assembly, where primary students presented a beautiful blend of short acts, speeches, poems, and cultural performances, showcasing their creativity and confidence. To make the day even more memorable, students were taken for an enriching visit to Shahid Bhagat Singh Park. The visit provided students with joyful moments of recreation while also inspiring them with the park’s patriotic significance. Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra, Principal Jaswinder Kaur and other LMC members extended their heartfelt blessings. They appreciated the students’ active participation and encouraged them to grow as confident, responsible, and compassionate individuals. They highlighted that Children’s Day is a reminder of the limitless potential every child carries within. The celebration concluded with vibrant smiles, fun-filled moments, and a spirit of togetherness, making the day truly memorable for all the young learners.

