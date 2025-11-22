Children's Day was celebrated at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, with much fanfare. The day was marked with joyful activities from students across all grades. The school organised class-wise activities conducted under the supervision of respective class teachers. Students took part in a wide range of interactive sessions, including poster making, DIY flower bouquet creation, guess the object (Blindfold), quiz on Pandit Nehru, cartoon mask making, finger puppet crafting, memory games, presentations on role models, ad-mad shows, childhood incident narration, dumb charades, and a 'My Dreams' wall magazine display. Each activity was designed to inspire creativity, confidence, and teamwork among students while allowing them to enjoy the spirit of Children's Day. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal, Dr . Parveena John Singh, expressed pride in the students and highlighted the significance of the day. She said, “Children are the heart of Mount Carmel School. Their curiosity, joy, and imagination inspire everything we do. On this special day, we celebrate their uniqueness and reaffirm our commitment to nurturing them into confident, compassionate, and responsible individuals."

