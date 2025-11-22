DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Children's Day was celebrated

Children's Day was celebrated

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Children's Day was celebrated at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, with much fanfare. The day was marked with joyful activities from students across all grades. The school organised class-wise activities conducted under the supervision of respective class teachers. Students took part in a wide range of interactive sessions, including poster making, DIY flower bouquet creation, guess the object (Blindfold), quiz on Pandit Nehru, cartoon mask making, finger puppet crafting, memory games, presentations on role models, ad-mad shows, childhood incident narration, dumb charades, and a 'My Dreams' wall magazine display. Each activity was designed to inspire creativity, confidence, and teamwork among students while allowing them to enjoy the spirit of Children's Day. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal, Dr . Parveena John Singh, expressed pride in the students and highlighted the significance of the day. She said, “Children are the heart of Mount Carmel School. Their curiosity, joy, and imagination inspire everything we do. On this special day, we celebrate their uniqueness and reaffirm our commitment to nurturing them into confident, compassionate, and responsible individuals."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts