Home / The School Tribune / Choco burst party organised at Golden Bells Public School

Choco burst party organised at Golden Bells Public School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:30 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
A choco burst party was organised in the kindergarten section of Golden Bells Public School, Mohali. Kids brought chocolates, chocolate cookies, chocolate cakes, muffins, Chocó pie, brown rice and many other delights. They all were attired in brown coloured dress. Songs, ances and chocolate sharing were the main activities of the day. This activity was the last party of their kindergarten session as they were now moving to the higher classes. The motive behind this party was the 'recognition of brown colour' among small children. Principal Anjali Chaudhry said such celebrations make learning fun for small children and give them an opportunity to open up.

