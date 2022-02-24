Chopper service sought in Lahaul and Spiti district to ferry students

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 24

Parents of the students from Spiti region are requesting the state government to provide chopper service to transport students from Spiti to Lahaul. So, they will be able to attend the classes at Eklavya School at Lahaul.

The state government had opened schools across the state this month. Due to heavy snow at Kunzum pass on Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road in Lahaul and Spiti, the residents of Spiti valley were cut off from Lahaul valley since December 2021.

Kalzang, Panmo Kungyen, Kalzang Gyurmet and Tanzin Kunga of Spiti valley said that “we urge the state government to provide chopper service to ferry students of Spiti valley to Lahaul. So, they can join classes.”

Former Congress MLA of Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur said that the state government should provide chopper service to these students with immediate effect. Due to heavy snow at Kunzum pass, it will take long time for Border Roads Organisation to connect Spiti valley with Lahaul valley for road connectivity.