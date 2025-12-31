Christmas activities organised

The Library Department of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised a series of Christmas activities for the students of classes III to VIII. The initiative aimed to instil the values of love, harmony, sharing, and togetherness — the true spirit of Christmas —among young learners. Students of classes III to V enthusiastically participated in ornament making activities, where they decorated cardboard shapes and creatively designed sock snowmen and festive stars. Their imaginative expressions and colourful creations added a joyful festive ambience to the library. Students of classes VI to VIII showcased their artistic skills through Christmas card making. They designed personalised Christmas and holiday cards, expressing warm wishes and festive messages with creativity and thoughtfulness. Director Reema Dewan appreciated the efforts of the library staff for organising engaging Christmas activities and reinforcing the values of creativity, sharing, and unity among students. She extended her warm wishes on Christmas, and prayed for the global peace and harmony.

