Christmas celebrated

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrated Christmas. The school, was beautifully decorated with festive embellishments, including bells, streamers, stars, and a splendid Christmas tree, creating a joyous and cheerful ambience across the campus. The event was graced by guests of honour Bishop Dr Ashok Brave, Moderator of the Council of Bethesda Christian Church and Professor Emanuel Nahar, Dean, Social Sciences & Liberal Arts, Punjab State Open University, Patiala. To mark the occasion, a variety of class-wise creative activities were organised. Class III students showcased their creativity by making three-dimensional Christmas trees. Class IV engaged in pen holder making, while Class V enthusiastically decorated gift boxes. Class VI students prepared attractive photo frames, and Class VII created beautiful Christmas wreaths. Class VIII designed pop-up greeting cards, whereas Class IX crafted delicate snowflakes. Class X students displayed their digital skills through digital Christmas card making. Class XI participated in a poem writing competition, and Class XII took the lead in decorating their class doors with festive themes. A special programme was also organised wherein students enthralled the audience with captivating dance performances, a talk show, and melodious Christmas carols, spreading the true spirit of Christmas. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh lauded the creativity and enthusiasm of the students and urged them to become “Messengers of God” by imbibing virtues, ideals, and moral values.

