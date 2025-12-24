DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Christmas celebrated

Christmas celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrated Christmas. The school, was beautifully decorated with festive embellishments, including bells, streamers, stars, and a splendid Christmas tree, creating a joyous and cheerful ambience across the campus. The event was graced by guests of honour Bishop Dr Ashok Brave, Moderator of the Council of Bethesda Christian Church and Professor Emanuel Nahar, Dean, Social Sciences & Liberal Arts, Punjab State Open University, Patiala. To mark the occasion, a variety of class-wise creative activities were organised. Class III students showcased their creativity by making three-dimensional Christmas trees. Class IV engaged in pen holder making, while Class V enthusiastically decorated gift boxes. Class VI students prepared attractive photo frames, and Class VII created beautiful Christmas wreaths. Class VIII designed pop-up greeting cards, whereas Class IX crafted delicate snowflakes. Class X students displayed their digital skills through digital Christmas card making. Class XI participated in a poem writing competition, and Class XII took the lead in decorating their class doors with festive themes. A special programme was also organised wherein students enthralled the audience with captivating dance performances, a talk show, and melodious Christmas carols, spreading the true spirit of Christmas. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh lauded the creativity and enthusiasm of the students and urged them to become “Messengers of God” by imbibing virtues, ideals, and moral values.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts