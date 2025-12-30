DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Christmas celebrated

Christmas celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, transformed into a winter wonderland as it celebrated Christmas with vibrant festivities, spreading joy, love, and the spirit of giving among students and staff. The highlight was the adorable performance by tiny tots of the pre-primary wing, who stole the show dressed in fluffy Santa Claus outfits complete with red hats, white beards, and jingle bells. The young performers sang festive carols like “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, danced with twinkling lights, and distributed symbolic gifts, enchanting everyone with their innocence and enthusiasm. The assembly also featured a nativity play, Christmas tree decoration, fostering values of kindness, sharing, and unity. Chairman Sanjay Gupta extended warm wishes to the school community. “Christmas reminds us to embrace peace, compassion, and goodwill towards all. At Vasant Valley, we celebrate these universal values that unite us beyond festivals,” he said. Principal Anitha R joined in the merriment, praising the children’s energy. “Seeing our tiny tots as little Santas fills our hearts with joy. Let this season inspire everyone to spread happiness and make the world a brighter place,” she added. The celebrations ended on a high note with refreshments and greetings exchanged, leaving lasting memories of festive cheer.

