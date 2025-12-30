Christmas celebrated

AC Global School, Banur, lit up with festive joy as students, teachers and staff came together to celebrate Christmas. The school campus was beautifully decorated with colourful lights, Christmas trees and festive streamers, creating a warm holiday atmosphere. Students participated in a variety of activities that showcased creativity and festive cheer. The celebration began with the spirit of Christmas — emphasising themes of sharing, kindness and unity. Students took part in a Santa Claus parade, dressed in bright costumes, delighting their classmates and teachers alike. The event concluded with distribution of sweets and gifts, bringing smiles to every student’s face.

