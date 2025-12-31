DT
PT
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / The School Tribune / Christmas celebrated

Christmas celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, buzzed with Christmas cheer as students showcased their craft skills in a beautifully decorated school. The classrooms were adorned with Christmas trees, balloons, and vibrant decorations, setting the mood for a joyous celebration. A special assembly had tiny tots singing heart-warming carols, primary wing enacting a fun skit, sharing inspiring Christmas quotes, and toddlers dancing their hearts out. The energy was electric as students participated in the festivities. Principal Pamila Kaur addressed the assembly, spreading festive vibes and wishing students a joyous break. She encouraged everyone to spread love, kindness and cheer during the holiday season. The assembly ended with a fun-filled party, leaving everyone with smiles and memories to cherish.

