Christmas celebrated

The NSS volunteers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated the spirit of Christmas by spending quality time with the residents of the old age home. The visit was marked by warmth, compassion and meaningful interactions, reflecting the true essence of the festival — love, sharing and togetherness. The volunteers greeted the elderly with Christmas wishes, shared moments of joy through conversations and presented them with small tokens of love. The celebration brought smiles to the faces of senior citizens. The visit sensitised the students towards the needs of the elderly and reinforced the values of empathy, respect and social responsibility.

