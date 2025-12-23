Christmas celebrated

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, celebrated Christmas Day and Red Day with cheer, creativity and festive excitement. Students took part in themed activities, including an art exercise where young learners pasted cotton to make snowmen, boosting motor skills and imagination. Classrooms came alive in shades of red and white. Dance, rap, fun activities and a lively walk kept the atmosphere vibrant as children celebrated love, sharing and togetherness. Staff appreciated the enthusiasm and encouraged students to celebrate festivals with joy and positivity.

