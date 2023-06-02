CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet at Kaintal School, Patiala

The CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet was organised by the school. More than 275 participants (boys & girls) from nine different schools of the Chandigarh Zone participated in the Sub-Junior, Junior and the Senior boys and girls category in the various track-and-field events. The start of this event was heralded by Rajinder Kaur Virk (Chandigarh Zonal Coordinator). The meet concluded with a closing ceremony wherein the winners were awarded prizes. The Principal congratulated the participants.