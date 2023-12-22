CJS Public School, Jalandhar

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Ravi Suta, a tearing and pasting competition for students of Nursery wing. Tiny tots participated and presented their artistic talent. Abhiroop Kaur and Kristy won the first prize, Jaiveer and Ekjot Kaur were declared second. Vivaan Paul and Arshdeep Kaur came third. The activity proved to be a great learning experience for the little ones.

